CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It’s a big day for Kentucky Derby fans – and those in Carl Junction didn’t even have to take the trip to Churchill Downs.

The Alliance of Southwest Missouri offered its own version of the Kentucky Derby, today (Saturday) at Adeline Acres.

The event was complete with a live viewing of today’s races and old races, betting with “Funny money” and of course – everyone sported those big beautiful hats by decorating their very own.

Festivities also included a raffle and silent auction.

All of the proceeds from this first-ever event will help the Alliance of Southwest Missouri continue its efforts of supporting local families and children.

“This will help fund many of those programs like our Full Potential Program that allows us to help with registration costs and equipment fees so that kids can get plugged into an extra-curricular activity and start developing some of those life skills and connect with healthy people. It’ll help with our parenting class, our Good Dads class, Building Bridges, I mean, the list goes on. Really, we’re working to keep those families intact and kids safe,” said Jen Black, Executive Director, Alliance of Southwest Missouri.

The Alliance of Southwest Missouri offers its services to children from Jasper County to Barton and McDonald Counties.