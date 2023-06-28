CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Time spent at the pool, lake, and river are all great choices for summer fun – but today hundreds of kids in Carl Junction had a new option to cool down.

Not a normal kind of day for the Carl Junction Fire Protection District – but it is a tradition.

“Some of the classrooms like to for us to come to them,” said Joe Perkins, CJ Fire Chief.

With their fire trucks and a whole lot of water. Think of it as a rain shower on demand.

“We got sprayed by the fire hose and I thought we were just going to learn,” said Charlotte Bullman, CJ Student.

But classes were outside, celebrating the end of summer school and learning a little bit more about the community.

“It gives us a chance to interact with them and talk with the teachers and just to kind of be able to have fun with them. Instead of always feeling like we are trying to teach them stuff. It’s just time. It makes them know that they can always have a relationship with firefighters and they don’t have to be scared of us,” said Perkins.

It shakes up the summer routine — and is fun for everyone involved.

“We’ve had some of them since they were in first grade all the way up and some of them are now you know, juniors in high school. So it’s just a fun thing to watch and see him grow and that’s what community is all about. Is being able to kind of invest in all these kids,” said Perkins.

“So cool, Yeah. I love it!” said Lilly Besperat, CJ Student.

“That was the best time of my whole life. Yeah, that’s our best time,” said River Shultz, CJ Student & Jatt Wickham, CJ Student.

The campus is now on full summer break for the next seven weeks, until classes start on August 21st.