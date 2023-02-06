CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Walking around town is about to get a little easier in Carl Junction.

City Council members are expected to finalize a contract to extend the sidewalk on Pennell Street.

The new stretch would run on the North side of the street, from Grimes Street, East to Dean Road.

This marks the 5th phase of a sidewalk project that started about 10 years ago.

“We’re looking at the end of the school year of trying to get construction started at that time so that it can take place during summer. So there’s less traffic on Pennell Street then,” said Steve Lawver, Cj City Admin.

The cost of the project is estimated at $430,000

A state grant will cover 80 percent of the bill.