CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction city leaders are looking ahead to big changes in the city park.

Plans are in the works for an upgraded playground for Center Creek Park.

Several designs have been submitted to the city as possible plans for the play area. That’s everything from swings and slides to play houses and musical instruments.

City council members are still evaluating what would make the best replacement for the current set up.

“It’s old. It was probably put in, when we first passed the capital improvements sales tax, back probably 2004, 2003 – something like that,” said Steve Lawver, CJ City Admin.

Once they choose the final playground design, they hope to install it this summer.