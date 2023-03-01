KSNF/KODE — The Carl Junction Police Department will soon benefit from more than $32,000 in grant money.

It comes from the Jasper County Law Enforcement Sales Tax Grant.

The money will help in a number of areas, including the addition of new equipment to a new patrol car, light bar, prisoner partition, and locking storage box.

The department will also add another taser, and upgrade the guns carried by officers.

“Our current weapons are about 10 years old – a little over 10 years old. Of course a new generation of weapons, new optics we’re going to supply the officers with so that is definitely a big upgrade for us,” said CJPD Chief Mark McCall.

The grant money will also cover the cost of new bulletproof vests, and help to pay the annual fee for the “Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team.”