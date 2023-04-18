CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Webb City-Carl Junction Rotary Club is honoring those who serve our country on three of the most patriotic days of the year.

It’s a new program called Honor a Hero.

For fifty dollars, area residents can sponsor an American flag in honor of an active-duty military member or a Veteran.

Then flags will then be flown on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Days each year, in either Carl Junction or Webb City.

“If you are an individual, a family, a business and you want to honor an active duty member, you’re just patriotic, honor a veteran, you can sponsor a flag and those flags will actually be flown here in Carl Junction at Memorial Park, and then they’ll also be flown in Webb City at King Jack Park,” said Cavanaugh Studyvin, President-Elect, Webb City-Carl Junction Rotary.

The proceeds will then go back into the Rotary Club to help fund club programs throughout the year.