CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The City of Carl Junction is hoping a new high-tech option will open up the lines of communication with residents.

It’s an app listed simply as the “City of Carl Junction.” It gives users a range of choices.

News about the community — a calendar of events — residents can also pay their utility bills through it. City administrator Steve Lawver said the goal is to make it easier to share what’s happening in Carl Junction.

“We have capabilities of pushing out notices, notifications that way too for either water bills are due or a road closure or a water line break, that type of thing. It’s a good way to connect with the city now,” said Lawver.

The app launched the end of last year — and is available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.