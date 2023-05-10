CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction Schools will be providing free meals this summer to kids regardless of if they’re signed up for summer school or not.

The program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Free grab and go breakfast and lunch meals will be available for all kids under the age of 18.

They do not have to be enrolled in summer school to participate. The meals will be given out on Carl Junction campuses, at the K-1, 2 and 3 entrances, as well as the Junior High main entrance. Meals will be available from June first to June 28th.

“Being fed and getting the good nutrients that we need, definitely help with the learning and even helps just to continue that nutrition throughout the summer break. So it’s good for the students, so that they can continue to grow and learn like they need to. but it’s also helpful for families,” said Lindsey Stevenson, Nutritional Services Director.

Times for meals vary depending on which school students are picking up from. You can find a list of those times here.