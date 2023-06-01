Carl Junction's first dog park will be located near Briarbrook

Country Club Estates Park near the neighborhood of Briarbrook, is where the city’s first dog park will be constructed.

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Residents of one Jasper County town will soon have a place for their furry, four-legged family members to enjoy.

The city of Carl Junction is getting their first dog park. The pup playground will be located in “Country Club Estates Park,” near Fir Road and Hickory Place, just east of Briarbrook.

Carl Junction Assistant City Manager, Crystal Winkfield says funding for this new park is already in the city’s budget, and will be constructed by Carl Junction’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The pet project is currently in the planning stages and will feature several playground structures designed for dogs, both big and small.

No word yet on when construction will begin, which depends on the completion of a few other projects the park’s department is working on.