CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A deadly shooting at a Choctaw High School Football Game on Friday has officials with a local school district reviewing their safety protocols.

Preparing – for the unimaginable.

That’s what officials with the Carl Junction School District are doing – following the reports out of Oklahoma this weekend – a shooting that killed a 16-year-old and injured four others.

“First and foremost, our hearts and our thoughts go out to the people involved, no doubt about it. Secondly, any time you’ve got a crowd or large gathering, it’s certainly in the back of your mind. Things that we do, we have a couple of officers here, administrators, but it’s one of those things that it just takes your breath away, anytime it happens,” said Rich Neria, CJ High School Athletic Director.

Varsity football players at Carl Junction High School are fresh off their first home game of the season – a loss to Ozark on Friday night.

School officials say – they’re more concerned with the safety of spectators than the points on the scoreboard.

“The students who are here are my kids, my neighbors, my grandkids, all of those sorts of things are why we do what we do for safety. They are our kids and just as much as they are the community’s kids,” said Tracie Skaggs, Carl Junction Schools Public Relations Director.

Skaggs wants to remind folks about the “no firearm” policy on campus – and yes – that does apply to the football field.

There’s also the importance of always having multiple first responders on standby.

“We have first responders, we have firefighters, we have people all over the place who are certainly familiar with these situations that do, whenever stuff unravels, their focal point is certainly calming the situation and then getting everyone out safely,” said Neria.

“All of our entrances are secured, even at a football stadium like this that is open to the public. Everyone goes through a gate, they need to have a ticket, they can’t bring in any outside drinks or coolers or things like that,” said Skaggs.