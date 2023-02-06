CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A local fire department is taking a new approach to protecting property – and saving lives.

“I definitely think everyone should sign up for it,” said Cindy Evans, CJ Resident.

Cindy Evans of Carl Junction wasted no time signing up for Community Connect.

For her, a few minutes and a few questions mean great peace of mind.

“It’s going to pay off in the end because it could save your life, save your pet’s life, could save your home,” said Evans.

The project is an online database.

The Carl Junction Fire Protection District is asking everyone who lives or owns a business in their district to sign up.

“It allows us to gather the information that people feel is important to them, if they were to have an emergency like, Oh, if you have a storm shelter, it tells us where the storm shelters are, where the bedrooms are located inside your home, where your emergency escape plan is and then what that does is it creates a pre-plan,” said Andrew Jiles, CJFPD asst. Chief.

Also if you have pets and if any resident has an issue that could complicate that escape plan.

“If there’s anybody with hearing or sight impairments that can be put in there because that’s a real big, that’s important, you know, any kind of health issues that may be pertinent in the case of an emergency, you know, that would you know, prevent somebody from getting out in a timely manner,” said Jiles.

It sets the stage to cut the chaos in a time of crisis.

“As soon as we get the call, we’ll get that information right up right away. So we’ll have it en route to the fire, for example. And that will give us the ability to know exactly where maybe to look for the people if it’s in the middle of the night. It’ll tell us where the bedrooms are. So we know exactly what part of the house we’re gonna go to,” said Jiles.

You can find more information on the Carl Junction Community Connect website, here.