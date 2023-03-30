CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A local nonprofit will soon get a financial shot in the arm — thousands of dollars from high school students.

The Service Learning Class at Carl Junction High School is branching out with a philanthropy project. While the class normally focuses on volunteer opportunities, it’s added a fundraiser and financial donation to a deserving cause.

A dodgeball tournament earlier this year raised $2,500 — a total the Joplin Philanthropic Society is boosting to $15,000. Five agencies have applied for the funding.

“It’s really impressive to me to see all the work that went into doing this. I was looking at the budgeting aspect of it the other day. And just seeing how much work is put into it is very insane. It’s also very eye opening to see all the needs in our community. The things that may get overlooked every now and then. I just thought it was good to see to see some things we may not be aware of,” said Skyler Sundy, CJHS Senior.

“Our students do a great job every year – giving their time and their talent. But it’s a little more challenging to donate their treasure. And with the Phil stepping in and multiplying their fundraising efforts – that really gives them the chance to do that part as well,” said Tobin Schultz, CJHS Teacher.

Similar efforts are underway at Joplin and Webb City High Schools.