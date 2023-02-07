CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Students at a number of area schools continue their Spirit Week festivities as we get closer to Super Bowl Sunday.

In Carl Junction, third graders wore Chiefs jerseys, hats and sunglasses to celebrate the theme, Touchdown Tuesday.

The school will have a different theme every day this week. Lots of red and yellow are on display inside classrooms and in the hallways.

“The kids love it, the kids are so excited. The number of Chiefs Jerseys and Patrick Mahomes afros and mohawks that I’ve seen up and down the hallways the last couple of weeks it’s crazy,” said Cory Kirbs, third grade teacher.

Tomorrow’s theme — Winning Wednesday.