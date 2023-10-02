CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — An area student is receiving national recognition.

Around 16,000 students out of an estimated 1.3 million who entered the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2022 PSAT/MNSQT were named semifinalists — and one of them is from Jasper County.

Carl Junction High School Senior, Liam Hall was selected as a semifinalist for the program — representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, including the highest-scoring students in all 50 states.

After becoming a semifinalist, the student (along with a high school official) must submit a detailed scholarship application to become a finalist. This also includes intra and extracurricular activities, such as:

Providing information on academic records

Participation in sports and activities

Demonstrating leadership abilities

Employment

Honors and awards received

Roughly 95% of semifinalists are expected to become finalists — more than half of those will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

Finalists will be announced in February 2024.