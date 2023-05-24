CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The unofficial start of summer is almost here — but some local kids are already celebrating with a new way to cool off.

The new splash pad is up and running at Memorial Park in Carl Junction. It sits on the north side of the property and offers traditional water spray fountains, along with massive buckets that fill and create a temporary waterfall.

Federal funding paid for the project, which cost more than 700 thousand dollars.

“Is up and running. there still is a few things that need to be completed, um getting ready for some slabs and pavilions and sidewalk need to be done yet. but the splash pad itself is running, kids are on it and we love seeing it working,” said Steve Lawver, CJ City Administrator.

The additional work is expected to be finished sometime next month. The splash pad will also be the site of next month’s 2nd Tuesday celebration on June 13th from 4 to 7.