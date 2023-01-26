CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A multi-million project to bring broadband to Carl Junction is hitting a milestone.

Optic Communications will hold an informational meeting for CJ residents Friday night. The company is installing fiber optics throughout town — a $16 million project with almost half the cost covered by a federal grant.

Company officials will discuss the project and how soon residents can sign up for the new broadband connection Friday night at the Carl Junction Community Center.

That runs from 6-8 PM.