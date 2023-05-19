EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — A Carl Junction motorcyclist has died following a crash in Arkansas, authorities report.

The crash took place in Carrol County, Arkansas, near the intersection of Hwy 23 and County Road 102 around 3:45 PM Thursday. There, a northbound Jeep on Hwy 23 began a left hand turn onto County Road 102 before being struck by a motorcycle driven by Dennis Gacus, 46, of Carl Junction.

Gacus’s motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the turning Jeep, throwing him from his bike onto the east side of the highway. His bike traveled further towards the same side before coming to a stop.

In Arkansas State Police’s crash report, weather conditions were listed as clear and the roadway was dry.

Gacus was pronounced dead at the scene. His remains were taken to Nelson Funeral Home.