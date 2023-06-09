CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Carl Junction man is facing assault and weapon charges following an argument with repossession workers, police say.

On Thursday, Jasper County authorities said a moving company showed up to a Carl Junction address to repossess two sheds from Douglas Starbuck. Police say Starbuck, 38, started an argument with the workers and then retrieved a pellet pistol from his home and firing at least one shot.

When deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they found several people still arguing and one man bleeding from his face. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers say Starbuck shot the man in the face.

Deputies arrested Starbuck and took him to jail. Charges for first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon are pending.