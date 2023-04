CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — There are new recycling options in Carl Junction — thanks to the Girl Scouts.

A local troop has set up a couple of receptacles near the CJ Community Center – a drop off spot for aluminum and tin cans. Organizers ask that cans are washed out and any paper labels removed before disposal.

They add it would be helpful if cans are dropped off in trash bags. The new community recycling bins sit just north of the Carl Junction Community Center.