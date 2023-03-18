CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Hundreds gathered today to celebrate the life of a beloved community advocate, Gary Stubblefield.

The Carl Junction Intermediate School auditorium was full of family and friends for Gary’s visitation and celebration of life service.

There were also dozens of framed memories, showcasing Gary’s life throughout the years from childhood, to being known as “Mr. Carl Junction”.

Saturday’s celebration saw everything, from the people he held close, to his accomplishments in real estate, the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, his work with the Show Me the Ozarks magazine, and many other community-based organizations.

Many people who showed up today spoke volumes about Gary’s impact on themselves, and the entire community.