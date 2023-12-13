CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction voters will decide whether to boost funding for public safety next year.

The city council decided to put a tax increase on the spring ballot, dedicated to the police department and other public safety needs. The use tax question could raise $500,000 to $600,000 a year, addressing what city leaders call a pressing need to improve a number of items, like pay and facility conditions.

“Really is comprehensive, it’s got all of it, salaries, personal protective equipment. There’s some repairs that need to be done to the building, or will need to be done. The equipment they use on a daily basis from computers to body cams to the software packages,” said Steve Lawver, CJ City Admin.

If approved, the use tax would mirror the current city sales tax of 3-percent on online purchases. Carl Junction voters will decide on April 2nd.