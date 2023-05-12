CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Eight days from now (5/11), Carl Junction High School seniors will walk across a stage, marking an end to their high school careers. Four days after that, another career at the high school will officially come to an end, one that began in CJ 43-years ago.

“It’s kept me young. It’s kept me on my toes. It’s kept me energized. I wouldn’t have traded it for anything.” said Terry Higgins, CJHS teacher.

Higgins had no real desire to stay in Carl Junction when he got to town in 1980. The plan was a year. After all, he was a southeast Kansas boy, grew up in Fort Scott, and graduated from Pittsburg State.

“I found a home. Yeah, I found where I wanted to be. My fiancée, who’s now my wife of 43 years, we both decided this is where we wanted to raise a family. It was a school that had high expectations. It was a school that was on the cutting edge, and that’s where I wanted my kids to go to school,” said Higgins.

Higgins was also a coach for a number of years, in boys’ basketball, baseball, and he’s still the school’s all-time winningest softball coach with 98 wins. He has taught and coached close to 8,000 kids in 43 years – kids who love him.

“Getting to know him as a person has been really special to me. He’s one of my go-to people. I call him my School Grandpa. He’s just been my person for, ever since I met him,” said Skyler Sunday, CJHS senior.

“If you are struggling, he’s there to help you and he’s there to help you find the answer and just to work you through it, but he is also making sure that you get the answer on your own,” said Destiny Buerge, CJHS senior.

“Mr. Higgins is one of those, he doesn’t just care about your grades, but he cares about you as a person,” said Sammie Sims, CJHS senior.

What’s the trick? What’s the trick to the longevity? Is it patience?

“Passion. No, it’s passion. If you convince your students that your subject is the most important one in the school, they’ll buy into it. And they’ll try hard in your class, but you’ve got to have a passion for it,” said Higgins.

“I swam for 13 years, and I was passionate about that, too. I was so passionate, but I don’t think I could ever continue that. To say 43 years, that is just such a huge accomplishment, and it really goes to show how much he loves what he does,” added Sunday.

So what does he do next? He hopes to keep calling football games from the press box, something he has done for more than 35 years. He’ll definitely spend plenty of time with his wife, Lynne, who retired last year from the intermediate school after 30 years of teaching. And one other note, his mom is watching, Shirley Higgins. Hi mom, your boy done well.