CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — School water supplies are going under the microscope with a new Missouri state requirement to test for lead.

The Carl Junction School District is one of the first in the area to complete the testing process. It has more than 180 water fountains, faucets, and other outlets. All of the primary sites passed the test, but lead levels were elevated at a few of the other sites.

“What we found was no concerns with any of our drinking water fountains or bottle filling stations or no outlets used in the preparation of food. We did have a couple of outlet in kitchens used for dish washing that tested above the threshold. We’re in the process now of conducting remediation for those outlets,” said Dr. David Pyle, CJ R-1 Asst. Supt.

The district received a grant to help with the cost of testing, $76,000 from the state “Department of Health and Senior Services.”