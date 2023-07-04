CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — There were plenty of smiles and candy, of course, in Carl Junction this morning (Tuesday) as red, white, and blue parade floats lined the streets.

Carl Junction held its 4th of July parade – starting on Broadway Street and ending on North Main Street.

Many in attendance tell us that this parade is always community-oriented because there’s no cost to enter.

It doesn’t even require a pre-registration – those who want to be a part of the parade show up and sign up at the elementary school before the fun starts.

Prizes were awarded for categories like “Most Patriotic Firecracker on Wheels” and “The Most Patriotic Pet.”

We asked some community members why they keep coming back for this tradition.

“I like the candy!” said Kinsley Doyle, from Carl Junction, “Because it’s yummy!”

“I think our country is like no other country. It’s really one to be celebrated about and our freedom. It’s great,” said Nolan Burns, from Carl Junction.

What’s a popular favorite about the 4th of July?

“The fireworks!” said Lennon Berkowicz, from Carl Junction, “Because they’re so pretty, especially when like, they like, explode in the sky. They’re so pretty.”

“It is just a great time to be together, do fun things. And family is so important, God is the head, and what a joy to be a part of America to see our veterans,” said Beverly Skiles, from Carl Junction.

These Carl Junction residents tell us – they’re going home to either start the perfect cook-out or take a rest before the big firework shows tonight.