CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Two fire crews fought a blaze in Carl Junction Friday morning.

Crews with the CJ and Joplin fire departments responded to 110 Birch St. in Carl Junction just after 5:30 AM. They arrived at the structure within four minutes where they saw fire going through the roof.

The scene was under control quickly with teams finding no trace of occupants or pets inside. Joplin EMS were on scene to assist fire crews in the hot and humid conditions, however.

Carl Junction Fire Chief Joseph Perkins said the cause of the fire is unknown at the moment. More details are expected to be released as the investigation continues, he added.