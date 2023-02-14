The Missouri State Highway Patrol inspectors thoroughly check the safety functions of each Carl Junction school bus.

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction School District was awarded by the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) for the safety of its school buses.

The district has a fleet of 51 buses, all of which passed their MSHP inspection with a 96% safety rating on Thursday, February 2. This earned them the Safe Fleet Award.

“Our bus mechanics, Taylor Warner, and Jason Wright, along with our drivers, do a great job in keeping our buses in top condition for the safety of our students,” said Jared Richmond, Transportation Director.

Missouri’s state-wide safety average is 90.9%.