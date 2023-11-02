CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Halloween food drive is paying off big time for a Carl Junction seven-year-old.

Sophia Bullington collected $1,180 toward the C.J. Bright Futures weekend food pack program… and that’s on top of food donations also dropped off during her campaign. This is the third year for the Bulldog to collect food and donations for Bright Futures, something that makes her mom very proud.

“I think it’s amazing. Honestly, she would rather sit on the porch and hand out candy than go trick or treating. So i love it that she has a giving heart and she wants to do things for the kids in her school,” said Johan Bullington, Sophia’s Mom.

“It has a tremendous impact. As everybody knows right now like with the economy, things just cost a little bit more. So the fact that they’ve been able to raise the money that they have and collect the items – it takes the financial burden off the program,” said Jeni Driskill, C.J. Bright Futures Coordinator.

Bright Futures workers add that they will continue to accept donations for the weekend food pack program.