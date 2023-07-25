CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Time put in on the gridiron now, makes Friday night football games so special across the Four States. However – football players aren’t the only ones sweating under the summer sun to make those nights happen.

While they aren’t blocking and tackling, these students are getting quite a workout under the sweltering summer sun.

“So from 8 to 11 we have marching fundamentals out here on the turf, and then in the afternoon we have music rehearsal inside, so luckily we do beat the heat of the day inside,” said Addison Carroll, CJ High School Senior, Drum Major.

“Insane amount of sweat, it’s really hot, the turf reflects that heat, a lot of people are wearing red and black, so that gets a lot of heat absorption because of CJ colors so it’s just really hot all the time,” said Thatcher Girouard, CJ High School Junior, Drum Major.

“Marching Band is a very physical activity and it’s a really mentally challenging because you have to be playing your music, you have to be marching, you have to make sure you’re in step, all that, and it can be very like rewarding and also challenging at the same time,” said Austin McAlister, CJ High School Senior, Drum Major.

“In fact we have what’s called a wet bulb thermometer down there and we have it on the field right now and I check it every fifteen twenty minutes to make sure we’re in good shape, we do breaks every fifteen twenty minutes so they can get down and get some water and re-hydrate,” said Scott Schneider, Carl Junction High School Band Leader.

Band leader Scott Schneider says hours and hours of practice in the elements now and once school starts will pay off at halftime during home football games. And he says they must be able to manage their time.

“We have many students that are involved with other sports or activities, you know FFA, all kind of stuff, a lot of them through the course of the year they’re involved in the spring play or the fall musical or or different events, I mean CJ has a lot to offer and we want our kids to be involved with a lot so they do have to be really structured,” said Schneider.