CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It’s already time to think about going back to school… at least for the new teachers hired at Carl Junction this year.

To say Lexi Miller is looking forward to her new job as a teacher would be an understatement.

“I’m very excited especially like growing up and coming to CJ and like, getting to see how I’ve grown up and been taught. I just excited to be a part of that and pass it on to kids, future kids,” said Lexi Miller, new C.J. teacher.

She’ll be in charge of a Carl Junction kindergarten class this fall.

But first, Lexi is learning all the other stuff she needs to know about the CJ school district.

“We’re doing our new teacher meetings and so that way we can get acclimated before we get straight into August thrown in. So it’s really nice to be able to meet the new people who were also there with you and then also not have everything thrown at you all at once,” said Miller.

It’s the school district’s “Bulldog Academy” where they distribute laptops, learn about classroom software, and generally make sure they’re ready for the school year to begin.

“We have some brand new teachers. We have teachers coming to us from other districts. We have teachers coming to us from other industries and we’re really excited about all of them,” said Theresa Wilson, C.J. R-1 Asst. Supt.

This year, there were 38 openings to fill, more than normal — and a big challenge given the ongoing teacher shortage.

“We are very fortunate to be able to fill this many positions with qualified individuals. I think the support that we give them is really important to teacher retention. And this is part of a four-year program – that DESE requires. Four years,” said Wilson.

And it all starts with the first day of class — August 21st.