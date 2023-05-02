CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce hosts a dedication ceremony in honor of a beloved former director.

A ribbon cutting at the chamber building was to launch the new Gary Stubblefield Chamber Center.

Stubblefield had served as the chamber’s director for several years before focusing on a career in real estate.

Stubblefield passed away in March.

The celebration today involved dozens of supporters from the community.

“I’ve talked to businesses obviously that have come out to support. His mom is here – his family and friends. somebody came up to me today who went to high school with Gary showed up. To see everyone come together is like we’re one big family, so I’m not surprised by the number of people, but it still surprises me a little bit,” said Cavanaugh Studyvin, CJ Chamber Dir.

“Gary loved Carl Junction so much and he would be humbled by all of this. We are, and it’s a blessing to see him honored this way,” said Lyssa Khopang, Gary’s Friend.

The celebration wrapped up with biscuits and gravy from Granny Shaffer’s, in honor of Stubblefield’s favorite food from his favorite restaurant.