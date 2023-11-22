CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It’s a final goodbye for Carl Junction’s biggest cheerleader.

The Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a farewell reception for Executive Director Cavanaugh Studyvin, today (Wednesday).

She’s leaving the job she’s held for the past three years to be a community organizer for the Economic Security Corporation.

She says she’s experienced a lot during her time and will miss a community she’s come to know and love.

“It’s bittersweet. It’s a lot of, I feel like I walked in this morning and memories are flooding. And I’m really nostalgic and sentimental in thinking about the last three years here at the chamber,” said Cavanaugh Studyvin, CJ Chamber Dir.

“Enormous impact to start with. And you can’t even pinpoint one because she is, she’s just bigger than life. And I mean I’m sad to see her go but I’m happy for her. She’s got to do what’s best for her. And I would not want to have to follow in her footsteps,” said Sharon Clark, Friend.

Studyvin says one of her first goals with “ESC” is to tackle some sort of free transportation project in the region.