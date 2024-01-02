CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — City leaders in Carl Junction have an expensive decision to make about whether to fix the city pool.

“We did not open Bulldog Beach last year, and there are some pretty severe problems with the facility,” said Steve Lawver, CJ City Admin.

Things like significant water leaks, aging filtration systems, and a lack of ADA compliance.

“We’ve done minor upgrades, but it just needs a lot of work,” said Lawver.

City council members are evaluating their options after hearing a report about the condition of “Bulldog Beach.”

“We hired Water’s Edge, they’re a consultant out of Kansas City, and they’ve completed their assessment on it. It needs extensive work,” said Lawver.

There are several options, like fixing the pool, which could cost nearly one-sixth of the annual city budget.

“Just over a million dollars. It’d be pretty easy to spend on it, and that would be just to get it into shape where you could use it again for the next probably 15 or 20 years,” said Lawver.

Other choices include building a new pool, estimated at $4-7 million… or an even larger regional pool, which could cost up to 15 million dollars.

All options are currently out of reach for city finances.

“We would have to go out for a bond issuance on it and get voter approval to do that. In this day and age with taxes, that’s pretty hard to get done,” said Lawver.

The decision about what to do for city swim facilities isn’t unique to Carl Junction.

“Neosho went through last year where they had a lot of problems. Carthage, they went through last year too. And of course, Webb City off and on. They’ve had discussions about either building one or that type of thing and there has not been the community support,” said Lawver.