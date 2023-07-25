CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Students and teachers may get the summer months off, but some school district employees are just as busy during that time frame.

Maintenance and custodial staff don’t have the luxury of kicking back during the summer break.

If anything, Dr. David Pyle with the Carl Junction School District says they get busier once everyone else leaves for the summer.

He says this time of year is ideal to get projects done that can’t be finished while school’s in session.

“Summertime is also for us to do projects that would be difficult to get done during the regular school year because of the disruption it would cause so we’re doing a number of flooring replacements is a big example this summer, just flooring that was at the end of its usable life and needed to be replaced in several of our different buildings,” said Dr. David Pyle, Carl Junction Assistant Superintendent For Operations.

For classrooms that aren’t getting new flooring, everything is moved out into the hallways so floors can be stripped and waxed or, in the case of carpets, be shampooed.