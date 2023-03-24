CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Big changes are in store for the Carl Junction water system.

City leaders signed a $2.2 million contract to make upgrades to the drinking water system. That includes replacing aging water lines with larger piping to improve flow to neighborhoods.

In some cases, the projects will address equipment installed more than 70 years ago.

“With our growth and everything, it’s changed where we’re getting water from and where it’s going to. Some of those are going to be really old. Some of it’s on the older side of town where they were probably built in the 40s I would say,” said Steve Lawyer, Carl Junction Administrator.

This is just the start of a multi-phase project detailing $8 million in needed upgrades. The current work will not increase city water rates.