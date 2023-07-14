JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Dried-out lawns and triple-digit temperatures are proving southwest Missouri is still experiencing drought conditions.

A local fire department tells us we’re not quite in the extreme yet.

“When you start seeing road-side sets more frequently from discarded smoking material outside the window of a car as it’s traveling down the highway, that’s really the first tell-tale sign,” said Steven Coats, Redings Mill Fire Protection District Chief.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources still shows southwest Missouri in three different categories — from abnormally dry to severe drought. But, with a lack of rain, what’s keeping us from that threshold?

“What’s really saving us right now with the hot temperatures is the humidity is staying up in our area. And when the humidity is up, it’s less of a fire danger, but if we start seeing the humidity levels go down, which we’ll likely see later on in the summer, humidity levels go down and then things really dry up and that’s when the fire dangers come about,” he added.

The Redings Mill Fire Protection District is also asking residents to call before burning. That way — fire officials can let you know if it is currently safe to burn — and you can let them know when you’re doing a controlled burn.

The department says lately — they’ve responded to numerous calls of a grass fire – when really, it’s a controlled burn. This takes a toll on the department’s resources.

“We send three trucks. Two brush rigs and an engine to each brush fire and that ties up at least six people and three trucks at that point. That takes away from other emergencies that may care for an event that wasn’t an emergency,” said Chief Coats.