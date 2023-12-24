JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s a new addition to the staffing list at the Joplin Regional Airport — and he stands proudly on four legs.

“He’s a character, puts a smile on all the little kids’ faces and all everybody’s faces that come in here,” said Officer Brent Williams, Joplin Police Department.

He’s talking about Bubba, the bomb dog.

Yes, Bubba could make nearly everyone smile – but he’s also on a mission while he’s at his new job – and that’s protecting the Joplin Regional Airport from any and all potential bomb threats.

“It’s just an added level of security to go through. We can check cars out in the parking lot, you know, just going through the parking lot to see if there’s any scent out there for explosives. We can also screen bags as they come in. It’s the kind of thing where the bomb dog can interact with people. He’s a very friendly dog, and so he can just do his detection while he’s walking through the airport,” said Bart Starkey, Joplin Regional Airport Manager.

“While we’re searching and doing training here. We put explosives out and throughout the airport, even when people are here. So people that come out and fly will see a search and all the time and sometimes they’ll see us find stuff. And it’s usually stuff and it’s always stuff that we put out,” said Williams.

JPD received Bubba as a donation in January.

He came here from Wentworth, Missouri — and he’s been training at the airport with K-9 Officer Brent Williams since March.

“It’s kind of been my passion, something I love to do. And when you do something you love, you don’t really work. And this is what I’m doing is what I love to do,” said Williams.

But, with the Joplin Regional Airport being a small, local airport – is a bomb dog really necessary for just the airport?

“No, but the area does not have one. And so we’re going to have the ability to respond to locals. And your bomb threat at the Joplin High School. You know, God forbid anything like that in the area. We’re here to support Southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas,” said Starkey.