JOPLIN, Mo. — Thousands of Liberty Utilities customers are in the dark Friday evening (7/14). As of 8:30 p.m., Liberty says nearly 4,500 customers in southwest Missouri, southeast Kansas, and northeast Oklahoma are are without power.

The first outage was reported just before 6:00 p.m. in the area of 7th Street and Maiden Lane on the west side of Joplin. The cause of that outage is unknown at the time. However, residents living in the area stated that the power outage was the likely cause of a two vehicle crash at 4th and Maiden Lane, where traffic signals at the intersection were not operating because of the outage.

Any possible injuries from that crash are unknown at this time.

Just before 7:00 p.m., severe weather that moved through the Joplin area, caused the bulk of Friday evening’s power outages that spanned across several counties in the Four States. Liberty Utilities reports outages in Newton, Jasper and Barton counties in southwest Missouri — Cherokee County in southeast Kansas — and Ottawa County in northeast Oklahoma.

A post on the Liberty Utilities Facebook Page says, “Crews are responding and will work to safely restore power as quickly as possible. For your safety, always stay clear of downed power lines and treat all lines as if they are energized. Call 1-800-206-2300 to report your outage or a downed power line. If you have a Liberty My Account, you can report your outage online or through our mobile app.”

You can also access Liberty Utilities power outage map, HERE.

This is currently a developing story. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.