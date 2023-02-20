JOPLIN, Mo. — Braum’s and Dr. Pepper partnered together to award thousands of dollars to students to help cover tuition costs. For the 9th year of partnership, nearly $50,000 is going to winners in Four States.

Each year the contest offers a chance to win one of twenty $1,000 tuition awards, or a $23,000 grand prize. Braum’s employees can also win one of six tuition wards of $1,000. The contest takes place between September and October, and prizes are awarded the following year.

Missouri

In Missouri two customers and one employee won $1,000.

Devin Brodnax of Joplin was presented with her check at a local Braum’s. She attends Crowder College in Neosho, and is in her second year of nursing school.

“Becoming a nurse has been a dream of mine ever since I was a little girl. I watched my mom graduate from nursing school when I was young, and I knew then that I wanted to follow in her footsteps.”

Devin Brodnax, of Joplin, is presented with her check by local Braum’s District manager Tiffany Smith, Area Manager Becki Duncan, and Store Manager Simone Moss.

Jalea Winder, of Joplin, won the $1,000 Employee prize.

Rich Zimmerman of DeSoto is gifting his $1,000 prize to his son, Connor Zimmerman. Connor attends Drury in Springfield, Mo. He is on the Drury wrestling team and is currently studying graphic design and cyber security.

Connor Zimmerman, DeSoto, Mo.

Other Prizes in the Four States

In Oklahoma eight customers and two employees won. Five customers and one employee won $1,000 in the state of Kansas.