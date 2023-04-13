MIAMI, Okla. – A Branson businessman is being held in the Ottawa County jail on drug complaints after Oklahoma narcotics agents shut down an illegal marijuana farm in Fairland.

In addition to the drug complaints, Tommy Van Tran, 50, is also being held for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

The marijuana farm growing license was obtained fraudulently, said Mark Woodward, OBN spokesman.

Agents along with Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies, Miami Police Department and the Bureau of Indian Affairs seized between 26,000 to 29,000 marijuana plants and 900 pounds of processed marijuana.

Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean said the approximate street value is $24 million.

Tran is the owner of a Branson Chinese restaurant, according to the Better Business Bureau website.

The illegal operation was located about two miles north of Fairland on OK-125.