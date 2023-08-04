SHAWNEE, Okla. — Legendary boxing promoter Tony Holden used the combination of a hook and an uppercut in his four-year fight with the Ottawa County-based Peoria Tribe securing a win in Pottowamine County District Court.

In 2019, the Peoria Tribe filed a civil lawsuit against Holden and David Qualls, former Buffalo Run Casino operators, alleging nine accusations including embezzlement, conspiracy, and fraud in the amount of more than $2 million dollars in connection to the operation of Buffalo Run Casino.

Click here to read Indianz.com summary of the civil suit’s backstory starting with the National Indian Gaming Commission’s notice of violation to the Peoria tribe in the operation of the Buffalo Run Casino.

Holden was granted a Summary Judgment on July 17 in the civil case prompting District Judge John G. Canavan to dismiss the case. A jury trial was set for Sept. 18, online court records show

Repeated telephone calls on Thursday and Friday to Chief Craig Harper regarding their plans to recoup the $2 million were not returned.

“This was not due to any procedural or technical issue, but the clear evidence submitted proved no wrongdoing on my part,” Holden said in a telephone interview on Monday.

“The Judge even went so far as to declare portions of their (Peoria Tribe’s) actions were violations not only to their own constitution but the Oklahoma and United States Constitution,” Holden said.

Holden went on to praise tribal members saying “he had a great fondness for them, but was deeply saddened by the egregious actions of a few power-hungry leaders who mislead their peers in this matter.”

Buffalo Run Casino and Resort is located in Miami and is owned by the Peoria Tribe.