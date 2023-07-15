KSNF/KODE — Communities across the region dealt with serious power outages and storm damage from last night’s storms and high wind speeds.

We checked in with the City of Fort Scott, today (Saturday) – who saw some of the worst damage, last night.

Officials tell us the storms left behind many down and live power lines — along with trees, limbs, and other debris causing damage.

50 percent of residents didn’t have power until 3 a.m., today.

By around 11 a.m., 90 percent of the electricity in the area was restored and crews were still working through the rest of the day to bring electricity to those still without.

As of this time, city officials say there are still around 10 percent of residents without power.

Crews of city workers and volunteers have been cleaning up debris and clearing roadways throughout the day, as well.

City officials also tell us they’ve opened shelters providing safety and electricity for residents since last night – today, they said residents are not utilizing those shelters.

The city will also be out – starting next week – to collect tree limbs piled on the curbs.

Of course – those same storms also left thousands without power in Joplin and the surrounding area.