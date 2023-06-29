FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Fort Scott will soon have a new splash pad and sensory park for the community to enjoy.

A group of volunteers came together and formed the “Splash Pad Committee”. They obtained more than $300,000 from local donors and businesses such as Timken, Walmart, and more to bring the new amenity to Fort Scott.

The 50 by 50 splash pad and sensory park will be located in downtown, on the west side of Skubitz Plaza. The park is designed to be easily accessed, with no physical barriers for kids and caregivers enjoying the park. It will feature zero-depth water elements and sensory components that encourage cognitive development, imagination, teamwork, and learning.

“A lot of communities in our area have splash pads now and we’re thrilled we’re going to have a very nice one and then with the addition of the sensory park and dry play areas it really makes it just all inclusive for everyone. So residents are excited but we’ve also heard from people in neighboring towns that are thrilled and can’t wait to make the trip here to use it,” said Bailey Lyons.

“It’s a huge asset, I mean there’s a lot of special need kids that don’t have a place to go and they’ll have to go to Pittsburg, they’ll have to go out of town to play, And now they won’t have to do that anymore you know. It just, they might have to make a day trip just to go have a place to play, now they don’t have to do that,” said Josh Jones.

The splash pad is expected to be completed and opened this summer.