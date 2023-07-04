FORT SCOTT, Kan. — A local historic landmark is getting out its big guns to celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang.

“Teaching families about American history,” said Frankie Ruggero, Fort Scott 19-year volunteer.

That’s what officials and volunteers with the “Fort Scott National Historic Site” are doing to celebrate this 4th of July holiday.

Activities included guided tours – as well as demonstrations with actual cannons that were used in some notable wars.

“Both of them were used in the Mexican and Civil War, you can tell from the 12-pound to the six-pound we have, that they were actually the cannonballs they used back then,” said Ruggero.

“For the artillery demonstration, we will be in our dress uniforms, infantry regalia of the time to make it as official and a reenactment of what it would have been like in the times,” said Makenna Roths, Seasonal Park Ranger.

“We just got done watching the cannons go off, and the girls enjoyed that more than I thought they would, so that was cool,” said Josh Creason, Fort Scott visitor.

The site has been doing these celebrations for more than 30 years now according to park rangers.