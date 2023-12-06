UNIONTOWN, Kan. — Last week the Uniontown district received a hydroponic farm from Leafy Green Farms.

The district is partnering with Leafy Green Farms for five years to have a hydroponic farm classroom on campus so students can learn how to grow organic vegetables. This is a phase one initiative to place a hydroponic farm at ten schools in southeast Kansas.

The project is a partnership between Leafy Green Farms and Community Green Farms. Leafy Green Farms is providing everything the school needs for the first three months of operations, including training, all equipment, seeds, and nutrients.

Superintendent Vance Eden says they’re planning to use some of the produce in their food services.

“We do plan on having it up and running at least the food service side of it in early January and then again we’ll have some community open house dates. And then also we’ll do the same thing in a similar scale for teachers, where teachers can come in and kind of see oh this is what it does, this is how it looks,” said Eden.

Eden said their plan is to have an expert teach faculty and staff how to utilize the farm.