UNIONTOWN, Kan. — It’s back to the drawing board after voters denied the $5.6 million Uniontown School bond last month.

School officials said, while the bond didn’t pass, many of the issues that it would have covered still exist. That includes the need to expand the pre-school, update the fire alarm system, add more office space, add a multi-purpose space, as well as install broadband internet access.

Superintendent Vance Eden said the district is planning to apply for the Capital Projects Fund Accelerator Grant to help cover some of those needs. A total of $38 million in construction-only grants will be awarded to different applicants through the Kansas State Department of Education, and Uniontown officials are hoping they’ll be one of the entities chosen. Until then, they’re all ears about how to move forward.

“In relation to the bond you know I guess we really just we would encourage patrons to share their feedback. You know we again we’re not we’re not upset we want to build what needs what meets our need and what meet the needs of the community. So you know when people have thoughts about you know what should be done or what could be done we want those ideas brought to the table,” said Eden.

Eden added the school board will meet in January to discuss other options and if they will reconsider another school bond on a future ballot.