FORT SCOTT, Kan. — The Gordon Parks Museum in Fort Scott receives a community investment grant.

Evergy donated $5,000 to the Gordon Parks Museum to support the Back to Fort Scott Now project.

The project is focused on Gordon Park’s Life Magazine assignment on segregated schools in May of 1950.

Parks took photos of his classmates at Plaza School in Fort Scott but his work was not published.

In 2015, the project was rediscovered and made into a book, which debuted at the Boston Museum of Art.

The book and exhibition are the focus of the current Back to Fort Scott Now project and will feature recreated images of Park’s from 73 years ago by students, and local and professional photographers.

“This project also helps for the opportunity for students and novice photographers to learn, to get that exposure in the field to working with some of the renowned best photographers around and professional photographers to get the experience and the best experience actually is working experience. they’re going to get that experience,” said Kirk Sharp.

Museum Director Kirk Sharp has partnered with professors from Kansas State, San Jose State, and others, who will all bring students to participate in the project.

“Covering some of the locations and stories and telling the story of Back to Fort Scott Now, versus Back to Fort Scott in 1950,” said Sharp

He says the grant will help with the plan to create a book with the new recreated photos, to tell the new story of Fort Scott Now.

“It’s going to be used to help with the publishing of the book. It’s going to be helped with the imaging with the frames with the travel that’s going to take place pretty much it’s going to help a lot of things that all the old things combined with the whole project,” said Sharp.

In the book “Back to Fort Scott” it has Gordon Parks notes he took while on his assignment for Life Magazine.

“History is important we want to keep that historical part alive for years to come. and so the essay, Gordon does pretty much outlines what he does throughout that whole time. Come to Fort Scott with his assignment he explains every detail about his assignment for Life Magazine.

Sharp says photographers will be in Fort Scott to start on the project on September 30th.