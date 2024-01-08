FORT SCOTT, Kans. — Staffing shortages are the reason Fort Scott National Historic Site will reduce its hours temporarily through the end of March.

National Park officials said the park is unable to provide the necessary operational coverage and visitor services because of the shortage. The park grounds will remain open, however public buildings and the Visitor Center will be closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Administration and facility operations will continue as usual.

Park grounds are open daily between a half hour before sunrise and a half hour after sunset. Exhibit areas and a temporary visitor center are open Friday through Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Officials expect to be at full operational capacity by the end of March. In the meantime, they encourage patrons and those interested to check out the digital services available to explore the National Historic Site here.