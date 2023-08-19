FORT SCOTT, Kan. — In the coming weeks, folks in Bourbon County will have a source of public transportation.

“Right now currently there’s only one option for public transportation and that’s through a taxi service here in Fort Scott,” said Rachel Carpenter, HBCAT Director for the Center of Economic Growth.

On August 28th, the Healthy Bourbon County Action Team will partner with the Southeast Kansas Community Action Program to bring a county-wide public transportation service to Bourbon County.

“Transportation has always been an issue, especially wheelchair-accessible transportation. We’ve been serving Crawford County, Pittsburg, Neosho County for several years and we’ve been looking to get back into Bourbon County,” said Scott Christiansen, SEK-CAP Director of Transportation.

The bus will hold 12 passengers, and will be wheelchair accessible.

“This public transportation program will be able to help individuals get to those job interviews, get to those appointments that are needed. Mental health, doctor appointments, get to grocery stores to get food. So this program, we just feel it was such a need to bring to Bourbon County,” said Carpenter.

“I think it’s tremendous for Bourbon County. When we first talked to them they had one taxi service and they didn’t leave the city of Fort Scott. So we’re going to be going county-wide and handicap accessible, getting people to and from work, to and from the grocery store, things like that,” said Christiansen.

The service is first come, first serve, and you must schedule your ride one to seven days in advance by calling 620-724-6350.

“They will be operating here in Bourbon County three days a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays, 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM, and it will be all throughout the county. It will cost a dollar at will donation. Now if they don’t have a dollar, they can still use these services,” said Carpenter.

“I believe that it’s imperative that we continue to enhance that service and improve that service as we move along to increase the service. So you can’t do one without making sure that you’ve got constant improvements,” said Jamey Whitney, SEK-CAP Chief Executive Officer.