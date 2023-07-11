FORT SCOTT, Kan. — All faculty and staff at Fort Scott Community College are getting a pay increase.

The Board of Trustees has approved a $2,300 increase in earnings for staff, and a $1,500 increase in the base salary for faculty.

It’s a one-year agreement, negotiated by the FSCC Faculty Association.

HR Director Juley McDaniel credits the Board of Trustees for looking at the value of the college’s staff and faculty.

“We met as a faculty to discuss what we all wanted, and then we met as a negotiating team to narrow that down a bit and prepare a strategy. And then we had two negotiation sessions with our Board of Trustees,” said Rob Doyle, FSCC Chair of Faculty Association & Chemistry Instructor.

“Our board is very well in tune with the importance of our employees, every single employee. Whether it be a member of administration, a teacher, a custodian, every single person, the board really appreciates the value every single person brings to the table for the institution,” said Juley McDaniel, FSCC HR Director.

Administrators say the pay raise will help with recruiting and retaining qualified staff.

“One of the best parts about being at Fort Scott Community College is what really makes us tick, not only our students but our employees. So they’re our greatest asset, and what better way to be able to reward them for all of the work that they put in day in and day out,” said McDaniel.

“You know the cost of living has really gone up and it’s gotten really hard to recruit and retain people. So we really have to have that to recruit and retain qualified faculty,” said Doyle.

McDaniel says the passion of the employees to serve the students and the community make it all go.

“At the end of the day, these are people that it makes me so proud to see them do their job every day. They show up day in and day out for the students. And so not only does the money help them do their job better, does the money maybe make it easier to go to the store or pay their electric bill? Sure, but at the end of the day, it’s really about their passion for serving students and serving our community, and that’s what makes the whole thing work,” said McDaniel.