FORT SCOTT, Kans. — The Gordon Parks Museum receives another generous donation.

Fort Scott Native Shane Walker was at a local salvage yard and noticed an old wooden cross. After inquiring about it, he learned it was a cross that came from the local African American Methodist Episcopal (AME) church that famed photographer and film-maker Gordon Parks regularly attended.

Museum Director Kirk Sharp says it’s a great addition with the other artifacts from the AME church.

“It makes me feel good that I know that it’s going to be safe and that I know that it’s somewhere you know, I got a friend that is here that’s gonna ensure that it’s always going to be here and he ensures that Gordon’s memory is always going to live on here,” said Walker.

Recently, the property of where the AME church once stood in Fort Scott, was also donated to the museum.